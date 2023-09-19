Blink-182 announces new album, ‘ONE MORE TIME…’

(ABC NEWS)-- Say it is so: Blink-182 has announced a new album.

The ninth full-length effort from the "All the Small Things" rockers is called "ONE MORE TIME...," and will arrive Oct. 20.

The album is the follow-up to 2019's "Nine," and is the first Blink record with founding guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge, who'd parted ways with the group in 2015, since 2011's "Neighborhoods."

"ONE MORE TIME..." consists of 17 songs, including the lead single "EDGING," which dropped in October 2022 alongside news of DeLonge's return. A second cut, the album's title track, will premiere Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

In the meantime, the group released a trailer for "ONE MORE TIME...," which previews a forthcoming interview with DeLonge, bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker, and also includes clips of three new songs.

The conversation details the trio's journey in getting back together through a number of hardships, including Hoppus' 2021 cancer battle.

Blink has spent much of 2023 on a reunion tour, which included a last-minute Coachella headlining performance. They're currently on tour in Europe, and will be back in the U.S. to headline the "When We Were Young" festival, taking place Oct. 21-22 in Las Vegas.

Here's the "ONE MORE TIME..." track list:

"ANTHEM PART 3"

"DANCE WITH ME"

"FELL IN LOVE"

"TERRIFIED"

"ONE MORE TIME"

"MORE THAN YOU KNOW"

"TURN THIS OFF!"

"WHEN WE WERE YOUNG"

"EDGING"

"YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT"

"BLINK WAVE"

"BAD NEWS"

"HURT (INTERLUDE)"

"TURPENTINE"

"F*** FACE"

"OTHER SIDE"

"CHILDHOOD"