New York to require flood disclosures in home sales as sea levels rise and storms worsen

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill requiring people selling their homes to disclose whether their properties have been flooded or are at risk for future flooding. The Democratic governor signed the bill on Friday. The new law comes as inland areas in the state have become more vulnerable to flooding, with climate change spurring on rising sea levels and more intense storms. The signing will make New York at least the 30th state in the country to require flood disclosures during home sales. Scientists have found that the Northeast region is seeing the greatest increase in extreme rainfall in the country as well as a sea-level rise that is three times greater than the global average.

