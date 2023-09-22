Tales from the Driver’s Side: Meet the El Paso rideshare driver and devout lover of books

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a technologically advanced world consumed by digital media, one rideshare driver is proof that authentic connections can still happen anywhere.

Armando Esparza has been a rideshare driver for Uber and Lyft since 2021. Esparza told ABC-7 that this new occupation has provided flexibility and freedom unlike ever before.

His days are filled in the driver's seat picking up passengers and taking them to every corner of the Borderland. Unlike other drivers, Esparza is interested in cultivating genuine relationships with his passengers.

He is quick to offer complimentary candies and water, but in the backseat sits a box of books. All types of books, in different languages, and all sorts of subjects.

Esparza isn't quick to point the books out, but rather lets the passengers explore themselves.

He wants to share his deep passion of literature with others. He said this occupation allows him to do just that.

The small box of books is a quick conversation starter.

Some who come across Esparza and his backseat collection of novels take part in a special oath. A promise only a few dare to make.

ABC-7's Rosemary Montañez and photojournalist Jerry Najera joined Esparza for a special ride to discover how he is making an impact, one book, and one ride, at a time.

