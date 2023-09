EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso will be providing an update on the migrant surge in a press conference Saturday at 4 p.m.

The city said that the update will include information on the work it has been doing to address the issue over the last week.

ABC-7 will be there and will bring you updates online and on ABC-7 at 10. You can also watch the livestream of the press conference on the city's Youtube channel.