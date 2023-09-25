Former environment minister in Albania sentenced to prison in bribery case

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Court officials in Albania say that a former environment minister, seven other officials and four businessmen have been sentenced to prison terms in connection with bribery involving a contract to build an incinerator in western Albania. The Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime in the Albanian capital sentenced former Environment Minister Lefter Koka to six years and eight months. He also has been barred from holding public posts for five years. The 59-year-old former environment minister was accused of accepting a bribe of 3.7 million euros (then $4.1 million) for the incinerator contract in the western city of Fier.

