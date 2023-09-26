14-year-old charged with murder alongside two high schoolers in shooting that killed three teens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old is involved in the weekend shooting that killed three teenagers and wounded a fourth in South Carolina’s capital city. It was apparently the culmination of a yearslong squabble involving a burglary. The youth and two 17-year-old suspects all face three counts of murder and other charges. The sheriff’s department says the two older boys will be tried as adults, and a judge will decide whether the 14-year-old’s case stays in juvenile court. Sunday afternoon’s shooting happened at an abandoned house where the four victims were hanging out. The teenagers who were killed attended the same high school as the two 17-year-olds who were arrested. The lone survivor went to a nearby middle school.

