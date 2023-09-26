Families of those killed by fentanyl gather at DEA as US undergoes deadliest overdose crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 150 people from families who have lost a loved one to fentanyl poisoning have gathered at the headquarters of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as the U.S. faces its deadliest overdose crisis. People like Andrea Thomas said Tuesday she was heartened a man was convicted of selling the pill to her daughter Ashley Romero after a DEA investigation, but says there’s more the federal government can do — especially when it comes to education. Attorney General Merrick Garland has highlighted new funding and criminal charges playing out in courts across the U.S. while DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said the threat is deadly and growing.

