Mississippi announced incentives for company days after executive gave campaign money to governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Records show that Mississippi announced financial incentives for a shipbuilder in 2020 days after the president of the shipbuilder’s parent company donated $10,000 to the governor’s campaign fund. Gary Chouest is president of Louisiana-based Edison Chouest Offshore, the parent company of Gulf Ship LLC. Chouest has contributed $66,000 to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’ campaigns since 2016. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Brandon Presley says Reeves is “ethically compromised” by the contribution. Reeves’ campaign spokesperson Clifton Carroll says discussion of the Chouest contribution is an effort to distract from other issues.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.