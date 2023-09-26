Report: Teen driver held in Vegas bicyclist hit-and-run killing case expected ‘slap on the wrist’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager accused of intentionally driving a stolen vehicle into a bicyclist in Las Vegas, killing him, told a police officer after his arrest that he expected nothing more than a “slap on the wrist” as a juvenile. The admission was recorded the day of the crash, Aug. 14, on the officer’s body-worn camera and was cited in an arrest report released Monday. The teen was 17 then. He’s now 18 and appeared in court Tuesday as an adult on murder and other charges. Police and prosecutors allege he and another teen intentionally killed bicyclist Andreas “Andy” Probst, a retired police chief from the Los Angeles-area city of Bell.

