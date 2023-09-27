Family of West Virginia 13-year-old who was struck, killed by off-duty deputy demands jury trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The family of a West Virginia 13-year-old who was struck and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy last year has filed a civil suit in federal court against the now-resigned officer and other county officials. Opal Slone, the mother of, Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson is requesting a jury trial against former Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Racer. She is accusing him of speeding when he fatally struck her daughter in December 2022 with his marked cruiser, among other allegations. Her lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. district court serving southern West Virginia. A special prosecutor assigned to the case cleared Racer of charges related to the crash in May.

