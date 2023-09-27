Jonas Kaufmann battles back from infection in Claus Guth’s ‘Doppleganger’

NEW YORK (AP) — Tenor Jonas Kaufmann, recovered from a multi-drug resistant germ infection, is appearing in “Doppleganger,” a staged version of Schubert’s final songs. The production marks director Claus Guth’s New York debut. The 54-year-old Kaufmann portrayed a wounded World War I soldier. Rising from one of 62 hospital beds arrayed across Park Avenue Amory’s Drill Hall, the singer was accompanied by pianist Helmut Deutsch. Kaufmann came down with the infection after getting COVID for the fourth time. He says: “My physical strength is maybe at 98% or something, but almost there.”

