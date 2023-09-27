Rachel Bloom turns pandemic trauma into art and even laughs in her new off-Broadway show

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Bloom was fiddling around with songs and sketches for a new musical stand-up special she was hoping to take on the road when the pandemic hit in 2020 and, as she describes it, “the world exploded.” The actor and writer, best known for creating and starring in “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” was at home quarantining with her husband and newborn baby when she got the news that her close friend and collaborator Adam Schlesinger had died after being admitted to a hospital with Covid-19 symptoms. Bloom has now channeled her grief into a new off-Broadway show called “Death, Let Me Do My Show.”

