Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lottery officials in Florida say the winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot from August has come forward to claim the prize. Under a new Florida law, the winner’s name remains anonymous for 90 days. The winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach on the Atlantic Coast. In Florida, winners have 60 days to claim the lump sum amount or 180 days from the date of the drawing to take the full annuity, which is paid out in annual installments. Lottery officials did not say whether the winner chose to take the the lump sum or annuity.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.