A fire breaks out for the second time at a car battery factory run by Iran’s Defense Ministry

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire has broken out at a car battery factory owned by Iran’s Defense Ministry for the second time in less than a week. State media outlets say no one was injured in Thursday’s blaze, which erupted in an area where plastic waste is stored. Iranian news outlets have circulated photos and video footage of a column of black smoke north of the capital, Tehran. Iran has seen a series of fires and other mishaps in its military facilities over the years. It has blamed some of the incidents on Israeli sabotage, but heavy Western sanctions have also likely made industrial accidents more common.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.