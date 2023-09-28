Cost of building a super-size Alabama prison rises to more than $1 billion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The cost of a new Alabama super-size prison that is now under construction has risen to more than $1 billion, complicating the state’s plans to build two of the giant facilities. The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority approved a final price of $1.08 billion on Tuesday for the new prison now under construction in Elmore County. The cost will devour most of the $1.25 billion that lawmakers in 2021 initially agreed to spend to build two prisons each housing 4,000 inmates. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement blaming inflation for the price escalation, but said the facility is needed.

