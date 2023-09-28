Romanian court eases geographical restrictions on divisive influencer Andrew Tate

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital on Thursday has eased geographical restrictions on Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer who is charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The decision by the Bucharest Tribunal to alter the judicial measures against Tate, who’s 36 years old, means he can now travel anywhere in Romania. Prior measures restricted his movements to the territories of Bucharest Municipality and the nearby Ilfov County. The ruling comes after Tate appeared at the court on Tuesday, where he asked for the restrictions to be lifted and his assets returned.

BY STEPHEN McGRATH and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU Associated Press

