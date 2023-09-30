Indonesia is set to launch Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway, largely funded by China

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is preparing to launch Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway, a key project under China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. The 142.3-kilometer (88.4-mile) railway is to begin commercial operations Monday, and President Joko Widodo is slated to inaugurated the line. It will cut the travel time between Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, and Bandung, the heavily populated capital of West Java province, from the current three hours to about 40 minutes. The $7.3 billion rail project was funded largely by China. The joint venture with Indonesian companies said the trains will be the fastest in Southeast Asia, with speeds of up to 350 kph (217 mph).

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.