Car drives through fence at airport, briefly disrupting operations, officials say

Police say a car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport and caused a disruption while officials did a security sweep. No flights were delayed after the episode Sunday morning at Portland International Jetport. The vehicle was discovered abandoned and caused the airport to be shut down for about 45 minutes for a security sweep. Police say the 33-year-old driver was quickly located and charged with criminal trespass, leaving an accident and other counts. The motorist drove on a road alongside an airport runway but didn’t actually drive onto the runway or taxiway. No one was hurt.

