Greece wants European Union to sanction countries that refuse deported migrants, minister says

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is urging other European Union member states to adopt a proposed plan to sanction countries that refuse to accept migrants deported by the bloc. The Greek minister for asylum and migration says existing bilateral agreements for returning migrants between individual EU member states and non-member countries had proved to be ineffective. He says the sanctions proposal is being discussed in the final stages of negotiations for a new EU-wide overhaul of migration rules. He says failure to implement a viable deportation policy would make Europe “a laughingstock over its asylum process.”

