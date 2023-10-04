Tennessee Dem Gloria Johnson raises $1.3M, but GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn doubles that in Senate bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson raised $1.3 million for a 2024 U.S. Senate bid fueled by the failed Republican attempt to expel her. But GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn more than doubled that amount to pile onto the millions she has already banked to defend her seat. The sparring campaigns announced the totals ahead of an Oct. 15 reporting deadline, offering an initial glimpse at how much cash has been funneled into the race that Johnson officially joined last month. Blackburn is seeking reelection in a state that has solely elected GOP statewide candidates for nearly two decades. Johnson first faces community activist and organizer Marquita Bradshaw in a Democratic primary.

