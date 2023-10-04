The collapse of a building in Havana has left 3 people dead and at least 2 others injured

HAVANA (AP) — Authorities in Cuba say a building in the historic center of Havana that housed 13 families partially has collapsed, leaving three person dead and at least two injured. Officials in Havana said that among the three fatalities were one resident and two firefighters who got trapped in the building when they were helping evacuate people. A part of the three-story building collapsed Tuesday’s night, and other sections crumbled early Wednesday. While the reason for the collapse was not immediately known, the area has several aging buildings that lack maintenance and deteriorate in tropical rains, like those currently hitting the island.

