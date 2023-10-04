Vice President Harris among scheduled speakers at memorial for Dianne Feinstein in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be among those delivering remarks at Thursday’s memorial for the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. On Wednesday, mourners streamed into San Francisco City Hall to pay their respects to Feinstein, whose casket was on display. City Hall is the building where Feinstein served as a board supervisor and the city’s first female mayor before departing for a groundbreaking career in Congress. The San Francisco native is being remembered as an indefatigable public servant who fought to improve the lives of women, members of the LGBTQ community and racial minorities. Feinstein died last Friday. She was 90.

