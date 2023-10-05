All Trump, all the time? Former president’s legal problems a boon to MSNBC

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal problems may be a headache for the former president, but they are proving a boon to MSNBC. The cable network has built itself around providing intense coverage of Trump’s troubles, almost to the exclusion of anything else. With four indictments, and another presidential campaign around the corner, it’s clearly a story that has legs. Trump’s civil trial coverage is the latest Trump story getting lots of airtime on MSNBC. To some, the attention illustrates the corrosive impact that 24-hour news talk can have on democracy. But as one critic says: “this is their time to make hay.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.