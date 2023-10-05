Skip to Content
South African flag may be taken down at rugby & cricket World Cups for doping body’s non-compliance

By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African flag will not be displayed at the rugby and cricket World Cups later this month if its national anti-doping body does not appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency to declare it non-compliant. The consequences of the decision by WADA are due to come into effect for South Africa on Oct. 14. The country’s teams are currently playing at those two World Cups. South African anti-doping body head Khalid Galant says it will likely appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by an Oct. 13 deadline. That would mean the sanctions do not immediately come into play.

