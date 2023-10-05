US resumes some food aid deliveries to Ethiopia after assistance was halted over ‘widespread’ theft
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The United States Agency for International Development is resuming food deliveries to hundreds of thousands of refugees in Ethiopia, after assistance was halted earlier this year over a widespread scheme to steal supplies. The decision was made after Ethiopia’s government agreed to remove itself from the dispatch, storage and distribution of refugee food supplies, a USAID spokesperson said. However, food aid has not resumed for the 20.1 million Ethiopians who rely on it because of conflict and drought.