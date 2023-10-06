Venezuelans weigh in on Biden Administrations’s announcement to deport them back to their country

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Biden Administration announced Thursday that some Venezuelan migrants will be deported back to their country.

The U.S. announced it will resume repatriation flights for Venezuelans who crossed the border unlawfully and who do not have a legal basis to remain in the country.

The announcement was made after Venezuelan authorities accepted returning Venezuelan nationals following discussions.

ABC-7 talked to some migrants about the policy change. Some said they are frustrated they could facing deportation.

Another migrant said this won't stop other migrants from making their way to the United States.