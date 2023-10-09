Some El Pasoans feeling lucky ahead of Monday night’s $1.55B Powerball jackpot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 spoke to several El Pasoans who were anxiously waiting for Monday's Powerball jackpot drawing.

$1.55 billion dollars are up for grabs after weeks without a winner. This jackpot is the third largest Powerball jackpot.

Monday's drawing is worth a cash value of an an estimated $679.8 million, according to Powerball.

Federico Olivas was one of several El Pasoans who was making his purchase early in the day. He said he already has plans if he wins.

"Help people down the street, you know? People that are homeless and stuff like that, that would be the first thing that I do. And after that I will share with myself," Olivas said.

Many El Pasoans said they don't normally buy lottery tickets, but this large prize has motivated them to do so.

"Just because it is a high jackpot might as well give it a shot, right?" said Desiree Naranjo.

Daniel Diaz was another El Pasoan buying lottery tickets for his brother.

"I am already retired, but I would retire again. I wouldn't know what to do. I would give my money, at least half of it to the churches. I am a Catholic guy, so I would give it to my church.

Some bought just one single ticket while others bought several at a time.

Andy Payan, the manager at Payan's Fuel Center, said he sees more customers coming into the store on days like these.

"It get very busy with sales of the Powerball. Yeah, it gets busy," he said.

Payan also said these large jackpots help increase business.

"I think it is wonderful. It is really wonderful. It is driving sales up for the lottery sales. We get a little bit of that commission, so you know it's good for all of us," Payan added.

If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Wednesday, Oct. 11 drawing will be an estimated $1.725 billion.