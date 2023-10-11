Charles Spencer, younger brother of Princess Diana, is writing a book about his boarding school

NEW YORK (AP) — British historian Charles Spencer is working on a book about his years at the Maidwell Hall boarding school and the painful lessons he endured. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that in March it will publish ’“A Very Private School: A Memoir.” Gallery is calling the book a “clear-eyed, firsthand account of a “culture of cruelty.” Spencer is the younger brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. He said in a statement that he had finally reached a point where he could make sense of his experiences. Spencer also will write about his home life during that time.

