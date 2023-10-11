Chinese carmaker Geely and Malaysia’s Proton consider EV plant in Thailand, Thai prime minister says

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister says Malaysia’s national carmaker Proton and its Chinese partner Geely are considering setting up a plant in Thailand to produce electric vehicles. Srettha said after talks with Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday in Malaysia that the two sides would hold a meeting to identify the next step “and move forward quickly.” He didn’t provide further details. Geely holds a 49.9% stake in Proton, which is owned by local conglomerate DRB-Hicom Berhad. The Chinese carmaker’s entry into Proton in 2017 has given it a foothold in Southeast Asia and helped restore the fortune of the once dominant Malaysian brand.

