Kansas becomes the 10th state to require 2-person train crews, despite the industry’s objections

Kansas became the 10th state in the nation Wednesday to require two-person railroad crews over the objections of the freight railroads, but the industry may challenge the rule in court as it has in other states like Ohio. Gov. Laura Kelly said the new rule will protect against fatigue and help prevent derailments. But the railroad industry maintains there isn’t enough evidence to show that two-person crews are safer, and many short-line railroads already operate with one person aboard. At least a dozen states have tried regulating railroads though the industry argues that only the federal government should do that to ensure the rules are uniform for the trains that cross every state.

