NFL appeal in Jon Gruden emails lawsuit gets Nevada Supreme Court hearing date

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court plans to soon hear the NFL’s appeal of a crucial ruling denying a request to move former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the league into closed-door arbitration. Gruden’s 2021 lawsuit accuses the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell of a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” to force Gruden to resign as the Raiders’ head coach by leaking racist, sexist and homophobic emails that Gruden sent. The court posted a notice Wednesday scheduling oral arguments on Nov. 7 in Las Vegas. The league wants the state high court to reverse a state court judge’s decisions in May 2022 not to dismiss Gruden’s lawsuit outright or order out-of-court talks that could be overseen by Goodell.

