Republicans tweak Brewers stadium repair plan to cut the total public contribution by $54 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin have tweaked their plan to help fund repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium to scale back the total public contribution by $54 million. A legislative committee approved the changes Thursday afternoon. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the full chamber will vote on the proposal Tuesday. The Brewers say American Family Field needs extensive repairs and renovations. Republicans introduced a plan in September that called for the state to chip in $411 million and Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee to contribute $200 million. The new plan reduces the local contribution to $135 million.

