Sandra Hüller’s burdens of proof, in ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and ‘Zone of Interest’

NEW YORK (AP) — Since Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palme d’Or, Sandra Hüller has been dogged by a question: Did she do it? In “Anatomy of a Fall,” Hüller plays a well-known novelist whose husband is found dead outside their chalet in the French Alps after plunging from a top-floor window. Did he fall, or was he pushed? There are no witnesses except, possibly, a border collie named Snoop. When the trial commences, “Anatomy of a Fall” twists a legal procedural into a thorny marital drama, putting the couple’s tumultuous relationship on the stand. For Hüller, it’s a staggering showcase for her cunning intelligence and rigorous intensity as a performer.

