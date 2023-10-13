El Paso woman charged with multiple crimes in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso mom is charged with abuse of a child in Dona Ana County and is facing criminal damage to property and larceny charges in Grant County, New Mexico.

According to jail records, Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies arrested 35-year-old Lynsey Nicole Reel in El Paso on an arrest warrant. They booked her into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on October 12, 2023 and she made her first court appearance the next day. ABC-7 is working to learn what led investigators to charge Reel with child abuse.

According to court records newly obtained by ABC-7, Reel allegedly stole Christopher Palomarez's belongings, including a Nintendo Switch, headphones, and several other electronics items. She's also accused of destroying several household items, including a TV and cabinets. Reel lived with Palomarez, although the court documents did not explain their relationship.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.