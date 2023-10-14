Local 4th-Grade Girls Basketball Team Heading to Nationals

This week's Sunday Funday moment highlights the remarkable journey of a local 4th-grade girls' basketball team, the Lady Rumble. These young athletes, just nine years old, are on the verge of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as they secure a spot in the national championship.

The tournament is scheduled for October 20th in Virginia Beach.

With winning being a familiar concept to this talented group of girls, they've earned the privilege to compete in the prestigious national The Ladies Ball Tournament. All winners in each age division will be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.

As they stand on the brink of greatness, the Lady Rumble is reaching out to the community for a helping hand. They're calling upon the support of their fellow borderland to assist them in reaching the national championship, which involves a significant trip.

These young athletes aim to represent not only themselves but also the proud city of El Paso, and they hope to make their community proud.

If you'd like to support the Lady Rumble on their journey to nationals, click here.

Team Information:

Head coach: Alberto Jacobo

Assistant coach: Francesca Jacobo

Players: Kaydence Jacobo Hannah Jacobo Ania Burrough Aubrina Pugh Mia Faine Ava Salcido Charlotte Duran Miyah Blackwell Michaela Trimble Kaliea Coleman



As part of our Sunday Funday, we invite you to share your stories by emailing us at news@kvia.com.