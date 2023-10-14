NAMIWalks El Paso raises money for mental health with event Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Hundreds of people came out for the the annual 'Walk for Mental Health in the 915' event Saturday, held by NAMIWalks El Paso.

The annual event raises thousands for mental health support and education across the area. NAMI officials say that all the dollars raised from the event stay in El Paso, supporting Borderland causes.

According to officials, about 1,000 people signed up for the walk and showed their support. The event included vendors, animals, speeches and plenty of options for raising support and awareness.

ABC-7 is a proud partner and the Grand Marshall of this year's event.

The 13th annual event is the largest mental health awareness fundraiser in the community, with over $83,000 raised, all going back to the community for free mental health programs, officials say.