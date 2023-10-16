Lawyers and judge hash out juror questions for Powell and Chesebro trial in Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro have met with prosecutors and the judge overseeing the case to hash out what will be asked on a lengthy questionnaire when the first group of 450 prospective jurors arrives at the courthouse later this week. Whether that should include their opinions about potential witnesses, the other defendants and issues that go to the heart of the case dominated that discussion Monday. Powell and Chesebro, both attorneys, were indicted in Fulton County in August along with Trump and 16 others, accused of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to keep Trump in the White House. The pair is set to go to trial in the coming weeks, with jury selection to begin Friday.

