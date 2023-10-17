2 foreign tourists and their Ugandan guide killed in attack near Uganda’s popular national park

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A wildlife official in Uganda says two foreign tourists and their Ugandan guide have been killed in an attack by unknown assailants near a national park. Bashir Hangi, spokesman for the Uganda Wildlife Authority, said late Tuesday that the attackers set on fire the vehicle in which the group was traveling just outside Queen Elizabeth National Park. The park, located in a remote area of western Uganda near the Congo border, is one of the most popular conservation areas in Uganda. Hangi said the Uganda Wildlife Authority and the security agencies are working “to establish who could have carried out this heinous act.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.