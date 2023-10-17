Remains found in 1996 near Indianapolis identified as 9th presumed victim of long-dead suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana coroner says authorities have identified an Indianapolis man as the ninth presumed victim of a long-deceased suspect in a string of killings in the 1980s and 1990s. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison said Tuesday that a bone recovered in 1996 on Herbert Baumeister’s Indianapolis-area property was identified as remains of Allen Livingston. Roughly 10,000 charred bones and bone fragments were found at Baumeister’s sprawling property. Baumeister was 49 when he killed himself in July 1996 as investigators sought to question him about those remains. Jellison says investigators believe the bones and fragments could represent the remains of at least 25 people.

