Skip to Content
News

City of Las Cruces to take part in International ShakeOut Day

By
today at 7:11 AM
Published 7:36 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces will take part in International ShakeOut Day.

On October, 19th, All city government facilities will be part of an evacuation drill. Staff members and patrons who are inside the facilities will participate.

This will be the second year the City of Las Cruces takes part in the international event.

The city has added a fire extinguisher and evacuation chair to the training.

The drill is only expected to last a few minutes.

Every year, on the third Thursday in October, participants throughout the world use the opportunity to practice in the event of an emergency.

The Office of Emergency Management has taken the proper measures to update action plans, evacuation maps, complete ICS emergency trainings, and implement an emergency mass notification message.

For information, call the City of Las Cruces Communications Office at (575) 541-2200.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content