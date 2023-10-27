Russia names new air force head, replacing rebellion-tied general

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has named a replacement for the former head of the country’s Aerospace Forces, who was dismissed in the wake of this summer’s brief rebellion against the military establishment. Information on the Defense Ministry website shows that Col. Gen. Viktor Afzalov has been given the post formerly held by Gen. Sergei Surovikin. Afzalov reportedly has been acting head of the air force since mid-August. The ministry’s intent to make the appointment was reported last week by state news agencies. Surovikin is believed to have had close ties with the late Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, who mounted an aborted rebellion in June seeking the dismissal of top defense officials he accused of undermining his fighters in Ukraine.

