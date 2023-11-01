Biden and the first lady will travel to Maine to mourn with the community after the mass shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will visit Maine later this week to mourn with the community of Lewiston. That’s where 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured in a shooting at a bar and a bowling alley last week. It was the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history. Authorities say the alleged gunman, 40-year-old Robert Card, was found dead days later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Investigators are still searching for a motive but have increasingly focused on Card’s mental health history. Authorities say Card’s family had brought their concerns about his worsening mental health to the local sheriff five months before the shooting.

