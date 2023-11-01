State is paying fired Tennessee vaccine chief $150K in lawsuit settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The state of Tennessee has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a federal lawsuit by its former vaccine leader over her firing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Agreement details obtained in a public records request shows that it limits what Michelle Fiscus can say and what can be said about her. It says she must reply “no comment” if asked about the lawsuit and settlement and can’t “disparage” state officials and offices over her firing. It also says the current and former health commissioners, and the state’s chief medical officer can’t disparage her. Fiscus was fired in the summer of 2021 amid outrage among some GOP lawmakers over state outreach for COVID-19 vaccinations to minors.

