A man killed a woman, left her body in a car, then boarded a flight to Kenya from Boston, police say

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a man killed a woman, left her body in a car in Boston, then boarded a flight for Kenya. Police say the body of 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu of Whitman was discovered about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking garage at Logan International Airport. Investigators have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe of Lowell. State Police say they’re working with Kenyan authorities to locate him. Mbitu had been reported missing by her family on Monday and was the subject of a missing person investigation.

