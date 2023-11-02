Skip to Content
El Paso fire crews respond to fire at a recycling plant

KVIA
By
today at 12:39 AM
Published 1:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso fire fighters responded to a fire at a recycling plant in South Central El Paso, Wednesday night.

It happened near the intersection of Coles St. and E. Paisano Dr.

When crews arrived the fire was a condition 2 but upgraded to a condition 3, according to El Paso Fire's X page.

Shortly after midnight the fire was knocked down. Crews are currently looking for hotspots.

Investigators are currently looking in to what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

