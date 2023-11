EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead, 3 others seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash in far east El Paso.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd. and Sun Fire Blvd.

El Paso police dispatch confirmed the first call came in a couple minutes after 10 o'clock on Wednesday night.

Special Traffic Investigators have been called out to the scene.

This is a developing story.