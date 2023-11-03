Green Day announces 2024 World Tour

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Green Day, consisting of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, has announced a North American Stadium Tour for 2024.

Green Day's “The Saviors” Tour spotlights the group's 14th studio album, 'Saviors' and celebrates notable past album releases like their 30 years of ‘Dookie,’ 20 years of ‘American Idiot'.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas will be joining Green Day for performances in North America. The U.S and Canadian leg of the tour will kick off next July 29th at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The group will make 27 stops over the summer.

Although Green Day won't stop at the Sun City you can still catch them in Austin, TX (Sept. 10, 2024), Arlington, TX (Sept. 11, 2024), and Phoenix, AZ (Sept. 18, 2024).

The tour will wrap on Sept. 28 in San Diego, CA at Petco Park.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster starting November 10th.