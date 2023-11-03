Smell gas in El Paso recently? The Texas Gas Service has tips on what you should do
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many El Pasoans have complained about the smell of gas around the city recently, and first responders have been busy responding to gas leaks to ensure the safety of the community. But there are things you can do to keep yourself safe if you notice the odor of natural gas.
According to the Texas Gas Service, natural gas is intentionally given an odor so that the average person can smell it easily. Natural gas is flammable and can be ignited by heat, sparks or flames.
To avoid causing a spark, fire or explosion, the Texas Gas Service has the following tips:
- Do not flip a light switch or ring a doorbell.
- Do not light a match or cigarette.
- Do not use your phone, tablet, computer or other mobile devices.
- Do notopen or close your windows or garage door.
- Do not start your vehicle if nearby.