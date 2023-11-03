Third suspect surrenders over Massachusetts shooting blamed for newborn baby’s death

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A third suspect has surrendered to police in connection with a shooting investigation in Holyoke, Massachusetts last month. A pregnant woman on a bus was hit by gunfire and delivered a baby that later died. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, 28-year-old Kermith Alvarez of Holyoke turned himself into authorities on Friday. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court on a murder charge. He has yet to be assigned an attorney. Thirty-year-old Johnluis Sanchez and 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos, both of Holyoke, were arraigned last month on murder charges.

