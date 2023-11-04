Diocese of El Paso to host 26th annual bi-national border mass Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Dioceses of El Paso, Juarez, and Las Cruces will gather for the 26th annual bi-national border mass Saturday morning.

It will begin at 10:00 a.m. on the border between El Paso and Juarez.

The entrance to the Border Mass will be at the Rio Grande canal by the American Dam Near the Smeltertown Historical Park off of Paisano and Executive Center Blvd.

According to the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings together the communities of Cd. Juarez, El Paso, and Las Cruces, to pray for the migrants that have lost their lives attempting to migrate into the United States at the southern border.

The Border Mass will be concelebrated by The Most Reverend Jose Guadalupe Torres Campos, Bishop of the Diocese of Cd. Juarez, Chihuahua, and the Most Reverend Peter Baldacchino, Bishop of the Diocese of Las Cruces, New Mexico.